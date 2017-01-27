Russia
Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

Jan 27, 2017 — 18:09
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 16:36

Moscow Officials Threaten to Prosecute Anyone Who Protests Russia's Courts

Jan 27, 2017 — 18:09
— Update: Jan. 27 2017 — 16:36
City officials in Moscow have threatened to prosecute demonstrators planning a rally in support of political prisoner Ildar Dadin, denying the group a permit for the protest. While Russian officials routinely refuse to allow opposition groups to hold public demonstrations, this rejection is raising eyebrows because of the sweeping logic offered by city authorities.

According to a letter from Moscow's Prefecture, the actions of Russia's judicial system are inherently legal, invalidating any claims that Dadin is an unjustly incarcerated political prisoner, and thereby making it illegal to demonstrate in public using such slogans, insofar as Russian laws on public assemblies forbid demonstrations that use slogans that “fail to comply with the Russian Constitution.” 

In other words, the city of Moscow told Dadin's supporters that they could be arrested for stepping outside and holding up posters accusing Russia's judicial system of breaking the law. 

“The justice system only works within certain protocols,” the Moscow Prefecture explained. “These create conditions in which the truth can be properly established, and in which people can receive a fair decision.”

The letter was shared on Twitter by the activist news outlet Open Russia. 

The group slammed the decision, writing facetiously, “The protest in support of Dadin has been cancelled because the decision of the Russian courts is always fair, and only enemies [of the people] would dispute it.”

Ildar Dadin is the first person in Russia to be convicted of violating a new draconian law criminalizing repeated peaceful demonstrations carried out without formal permits. In 2015, he was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Dadin was transferred to a penitentiary in the Karelian town of Segezh in September 2016, where he later claimed to be the victim of systematic torture at the hands of prison staff. Officials reviewed his case and said they found no evidence that he'd been beaten, though he was later transferred for another facility, reportedly for safety reasons.

Read More: Russian Dissident Ildar Dadin Reappears in Altai Prison Colony
Powerful Chechen Clan Accused of Plotting Kadyrov Assassination

35 minutes ago

One of Chechnya's most powerful clans has been accused of plotting to kill Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

Russia Sees Sharp Decline in Alcohol Poisoning in January

Russia Files WTO Suit to Protect Metallurgists

Kremlin Announces Possible Trump-Putin Meeting Prior to G20 Summit

Russians Most Fear International Conflict, Rising Prices — Poll

Russia's HIV Travel Bans to Remain Intact

Special Forces Likely Behind DNC Hack, Says Former Top KGB Agent

Nothing in the Shops, but Jokes Aplenty: CIA Declassifies Archive of Soviet Folk Humor

Recently declassified CIA archives offer chilling parallels with modern Russia.

Nothing in the Shops, but Jokes Aplenty: CIA Declassifies Archive of Soviet Folk Humor

Recently declassified CIA archives offer chilling parallels with modern Russia.

Nothing in the Shops, but Jokes Aplenty: CIA Declassifies Archive of Soviet Folk Humor

Recently declassified CIA archives offer chilling parallels with modern Russia.

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Treason Through the FSB Looking Glass

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
Why espionage arrests at the heart of Russia’s security services might be more than they seem.

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

How A Group of Writers and Illustrators Revolutionized Children's Books in Early Soviet Russia

In early Soviet Russia, a group of avant-garde artists and poets produced a remarkable collection of futuristic children's books.

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Moderation, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

I think it’s fair to say that умеренность doesn’t come easy to Russians, who tend to value big and generous emotions, personalities, ...

Moscow's Foodies Look East

After years of bland sushi and pasta, Moscow’s restaurant scene is opening up to innovative, foreign cuisine.

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin

Moscow's Foodies Look East

A Shaken Transatlantic ‘Power Couple’ Turns to Putin

The Moscow Times looks back at how the leaders of the United States and Great Britain ...

Russia Tries to Remember the Holocaust

The government supports Holocaust commemoration, but Soviet war narratives die hard.

