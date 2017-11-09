News
51 minutes ago Prominent Russian Director Serebrennikov's Assets Seized in Fraud Case
3 hours ago More Casualties Feared as Apartment Block Collapses in Central Russia
5 hours ago Moscow to Introduce River Taxis Ahead of World Cup
Kirill Serebrennikov (Nikerichev Andrei / Moskva News Agency)

A court in Moscow has ordered the seizure of prominent theater director Kirill Serebrennikov’s assets in a high-profile fraud case.

Serebrennikov, arrested in August, was placed under house arrest on charges of embezzling 68 million rubles ($1.1 million) of government funds in a case that critics argue is politically motivated.

A spokeswoman for the Basmanny District Court said Thursday that the court had frozen assets belonging to the director on Oct. 11 in the form of $80,000 along with his car and apartment, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Serebrennikov is one of four defendants in the embezzlement case, which includes the former managing director of his Gogol Center theater and two former employees of an affiliate, Seventh Studio.

All four of the figures in the art world had their house arrests and pretrial custody terms extended to Jan. 19.

More than two dozen prominent Russian cultural figures have signed petitions in support of Serebrennikov’s release, vowing to serve as guarantors against a flight risk.

