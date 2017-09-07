Prominent Anti-Racism NGO Sued Under Russian 'Undesirables’ Law

The City Prosecutor's Office is suing a prominent anti-extremism monitoring think-tank under Russia’s infamous 2015 “undesirable organization” law, the group said in an online post on Thursday.

The SOVA Center — a group that researches nationalism, xenophobia and racism in Russia — said Moscow city prosecutors have summoned its director Alexander Verkhovsky to press charges for links to two blacklisted U.S.-based institutions on SOVA’s website.

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the Open Society Foundation of George Soros (OSF) were declared “undesirable organizations” under the so-called “foreign agents” law passed by Russia in 2012. SOVA said that links to their websites were included in the center's “About Us” section, listed as “donors from previous years.”