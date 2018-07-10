Prominent Activists Detained Protesting for Chechen Human Rights Leader

Two prominent civil rights activists have been detained and charged with violating public assembly rules for protesting the ongoing detention of their colleague in Chechnya.

Oyub Titiev is the head of the Memorial human rights group in Russia’s Chechen region. Titiev was arrested on Jan. 9 and faces up to 10 years in prison on marijuana possession charges that critics say are politically motivated.

Police apprehended Svetlana Gannushkina, a one-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and Oleg Orlov, board chairman of Memorial, on Monday afternoon for holding signs on Manezh Square in Moscow that read “Free Oyub Titiev.”

Gannushkina and Orlov were charged with violating an order that bans most protests during the football World Cup.