Prison Official Bristles at ‘Outdated’ Gulag Comparisons

A senior Russian prison official has said it is “wrong” to compare the penitentiary system to Soviet gulags because modern-day abuses are perpetrated by individual guards, not the system.

Russia’s prison system came under criticism last year following the publication of leaked bodycam footage showing guards torturing inmates. Last month, a chief warden in Siberia was dismissed on allegations of using slave labor five years after a member of the anti-Kremlin punk group Pussy Riot accused him of enslaving inmates.

“In my opinion, there’s no gulag legacy in our system today,” Federal Prison Service deputy chief Valery Maksimenko told Interfax in an interview. “These times have long gone.”