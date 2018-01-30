Pride and Disbelief: Russia's Elite Reacts to U.S. 'Kremlin List'
The U.S. Treasury Department has released its long-anticipated list of 210 names linked to President Vladimir Putin’s government in retaliation for alleged election meddling in 2016.
In Russia, the list was widely criticized both by supporters and critics of the Kremlin for parroting Forbes’ list of richest Russians and the Kremlin’s own online list of officials.
This is how Russia is reacting to the news:
It's offensive, you know [jokingly, on not being included on the list.] There are ordinary citizens, labor unions, entire industries behind every person and structure [on the list]. In essence, all 146 million of us, have been dragged onto a list [...]We were expecting this list and were ready to take reciprocal steps. But we will abstain for now. However, we will look at how the situation develops in practice.
I am indifferent toward this list.
All these individuals have been named de facto enemies of the United States.
This looks like a ‘Who’s Who in Russian Politics’ book and nothing more.
It would be very disappointing not to be included in this company.
Good list. Still unclear what consequences it will bring to the persons named, but it’s already good that they are officially recognized as crooks.
Such an evaluation of my work as children’s ombudsman during this short period shows that we are on the right track toward our main goal — the happiness and well-being of Russian children.
The west has never liked Russia, but these types of lists were unthinkable even in the worst periods in history.
I got on the list because I’m an adviser to the president. It’s unclear why it took so long to compile though; they could have simply opened the Kremlin’s website and copied all of the advisers from there.
— Konstantin Kosachev, head of the International Affairs Committee in the Federation Council [not on the list]
The consequences are extremely toxic and will undermine the prospects of cooperation for years to come. These [U.S.-Russian] relations will no longer be normal.
I was expecting to visit [the Feb. 8 National Prayer Breakfast with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington]. The trip was meant precisely to establish dialogue. But now I don’t see the point in this trip.
They targeted the pianists who play for the people, not for the government… Our work is to protect the people from the government.
I’ll just continue to do my job, part of which is to continue to restore relations with the West.
— Irina Yarovaya, State Duma deputy and author of controversial anti-terror legislation [not on the list]
America is opening an ‘economic Guantanamo’ for business around the world.
— Eugene Kaspersky, co-founder and CEO of Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity firm [#37 on the list]
We have a strong, rich state with minerals, brains and women. That’s why we’re getting this level of attention. There are countries that no one would even think about imposing sanctions on. So it’s not for nothing that we live here, we’re lucky.
