Pride and Disbelief: Russia's Elite Reacts to U.S. 'Kremlin List'

The U.S. Treasury Department has released its long-anticipated list of 210 names linked to President Vladimir Putin’s government in retaliation for alleged election meddling in 2016.

In Russia, the list was widely criticized both by supporters and critics of the Kremlin for parroting Forbes’ list of richest Russians and the Kremlin’s own online list of officials.

This is how Russia is reacting to the news:

— Vladimir Putin, Russian President