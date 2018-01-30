News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Jan. 30 2018 - 12:01

Pride and Disbelief: Russia's Elite Reacts to U.S. 'Kremlin List'

Dmitry Peskov, Valentina Matviyenko, Igor Sechin

Dmitry Peskov, Valentina Matviyenko, Igor Sechin

Kremlin Press Service / MT

The U.S. Treasury Department has released its long-anticipated list of 210 names linked to President Vladimir Putin’s government in retaliation for alleged election meddling in 2016.

In Russia, the list was widely criticized both by supporters and critics of the Kremlin for parroting Forbes’ list of richest Russians and the Kremlin’s own online list of officials.

This is how Russia is reacting to the news:

— Vladimir Putin, Russian President

It's offensive, you know [jokingly, on not being included on the list.] There are ordinary citizens, labor unions, entire industries behind every person and structure [on the list]. In essence, all 146 million of us, have been dragged onto a list [...]We were expecting this list and were ready to take reciprocal steps. But we will abstain for now. However, we will look at how the situation develops in practice.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman [#6 on the list]

I am indifferent toward this list.
All these individuals have been named de facto enemies of the United States.

Arkady Dvorkovich, deputy prime minister [#49 on the list]

This looks like a ‘Who’s Who in Russian Politics’ book and nothing more.

Yury Trutnev, presidential envoy to Russia’s Far East [#38 on the list]

It would be very disappointing not to be included in this company.

Alexei Navalny, opposition politician [not on the list]

Good list. Still unclear what consequences it will bring to the persons named, but it’s already good that they are officially recognized as crooks.

Anna Kuznetsova, children’s rights ombudsman [#31 on the list]

Such an evaluation of my work as children’s ombudsman during this short period shows that we are on the right track toward our main goal — the happiness and well-being of Russian children.

Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow mayor [#85 on the list]

The west has never liked Russia, but these types of lists were unthinkable even in the worst periods in history.

Mikhail Fedotov, head of the Kremlin human rights council [#26 on the list]

I got on the list because I’m an adviser to the president. It’s unclear why it took so long to compile though; they could have simply opened the Kremlin’s website and copied all of the advisers from there.

Konstantin Kosachev, head of the International Affairs Committee in the Federation Council [not on the list]

The consequences are extremely toxic and will undermine the prospects of cooperation for years to come. These [U.S.-Russian] relations will no longer be normal.

Anatoly Aksakov, head of Russia's financial market parliamentary committee [not on the list]

I was expecting to visit [the Feb. 8 National Prayer Breakfast with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington]. The trip was meant precisely to establish dialogue. But now I don’t see the point in this trip.

Boris Titov, business ombudsman and presidential candidate [#32 on the list]

They targeted the pianists who play for the people, not for the government… Our work is to protect the people from the government.
I’ll just continue to do my job, part of which is to continue to restore relations with the West.

Irina Yarovaya, State Duma deputy and author of controversial anti-terror legislation [not on the list]

America is opening an ‘economic Guantanamo’ for business around the world.

— Eugene Kaspersky, co-founder and CEO of Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity firm [#37 on the list]

— Vasily Anisimov, owner of real estate holding Coalco [#9 on list] 

We have a strong, rich state with minerals, brains and women. That’s why we’re getting this level of attention. There are countries that no one would even think about imposing sanctions on. So it’s not for nothing that we live here, we’re lucky.
Read More
Meet the Russians on the U.S. 'Kremlin List'
Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
News
Jan. 08 2018
Russia Creates Military Development Office to Skirt U.S. Sanctions
Russia Has Destroyed 19,000 Tons of Food Since Import Ban
News
Jan. 09 2018
Russia Has Destroyed 19,000 Tons of Food Since Import Ban
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends
News
Jan. 12 2018
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends

Latest news

The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
News
Feb. 01 2018
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox