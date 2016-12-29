Presidential Adviser Says Russia Could Be Cut Off From Internet

Presidential Internet Adviser German Klimenko said that Russia could be entirely cut off from the global internet in an interview with RT Russian Service.



When asked about a new draft law from the Ministry of Communications regulating the Russian internet, Klimenko explained that it is designed as a protective measure.

"In the law we are talking about the protection of critical infrastructure, which should be located in Russian territory," Klimenko said.

"For example, hackers can penetrate the structure of commercial banks and steal money. This is bad, but if they get into the system of the Central Bank, there will be big trouble."

Klimenko also explained that the West had cut Crimea off from services like those of Microsoft and Google, which became a problem for domain owners based in the peninsula.