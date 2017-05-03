Russia
Logistics Accident Turns Moscow Neighborhood into Jurassic Park

May 3, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: May. 03 2017 — 11:55

Logistics Accident Turns Moscow Neighborhood into Jurassic Park

May 3, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: May. 03 2017 — 11:55
Pixabay

It's a rare occasion when a person can find remnants of the prehistoric world in his or her own backyard. But residents of eastern Moscow can do just that today.

That's because someone — it's still unclear who — delivered the wrong kind of soil to Moscow's Izmaylovo district. Instead of black soil, the neighborhood got prehistoric clay containing the remains of molluscs from the Jurassic Period, the TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

The Archaeology Foundation, a Russian non-profit, discovered the unusual earth. "A closer look at the clay revealed a lot of prehistoric fossils. Most of them are shellfish – ammonites and belemnites – that used to live in the sea located where Moscow and the Moscow region are now,” a spokesperson for the foundation told TASS.

Палеонтология в Измайлово. На Щербаковской улице, нами был найден ещё один парк Юрского периода в Москве. Находок море, но мы взяли только наиболее понравившиеся, так что у желающих приобщиться к палеонтологии есть все шансы найти что то в этом районе стоящее. Ископаемые лежат на газонах рядом с домом N 50/20. Аммониты и белемниты ( в народе чёртов палец ) ждут вас. Отличный отдых для всей семьи. Самое главное, что всё это можно потрогать руками и принести домой. #амонит #белемнит #палеонтология #измайлово #щербаковскаяулица #доисторическиемалюски #палеонтологи #юрскийпериод #паркюрскогопериода #амониты #белемниты #ископаемые #доисторическиеископаемые #москва #яархеолог #фондархеология

A post shared by Олег Марков (@aspurg) on

According to the foundation's specialists, these creatures went extinct 65 million years ago, just like the dinosaurs. Archaeologists have already collected the most interesting and unique fossils from Izmaylovo for research. However, there are still plenty left to be discovered by locals interested in paleontology, the Archaeology Foundation noted in an Instagram post.

The ancient clay is located on the lawn next to building 50/20 on Shcherbakovskaya ulitsa.

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
15 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

15 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

