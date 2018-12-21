Powerful Earthquake Strikes off Russia's Far East, No Tsunami Threat

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck off Russia's sparsely populated Far East on Thursday, but officials said the threat of a tsunami had passed and no damage was reported.

The quake off Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, which was initially measured at magnitude 7.8 by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), before being revised downwards, struck 82 kilometers west of Nikolskoye at a depth of 9 kilometers.