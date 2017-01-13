Power Cut Off in Russian Defense Ministry Buildings Over $2.9M Unpaid Pills

Russia's Defense Ministry has seen its energy supplies cut in the country's Far East due to unpaid bills.



The government agency which provides the Defense Ministry's water and heating in the region owes 178.2 million rubles ($2.9 million) to the Dalnevosochnaya Energy Company (DEC), the firm said in a press release.

Power supplies have been disconnected in 15 Defense Ministry facilities in the Amur region, including office buildings, warehouses, garages, workshops. A further 75 buildings will be disconnected from the power grid on Jan. 25 if the issue is not resolved, the company warned.

DEC maintained that measures would only be imposed on “secondary facilities” and would not impact the country's defenses.

The company is now in talks with the Ministry, the statement said.