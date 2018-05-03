News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
May 03 2018 - 10:05

Possible Lone Wolf Terrorist Killed After Attacking Russian Police

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A possible lone wolf terrorist was shot and killed after stabbing two police officers in the North Caucasus.

Defense analysts have warned of a heightened risk of terror attacks during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Unofficial Islamic State media channels are aiming to inspire lone- or self-directed individuals to conduct attacks, experts say.

World Cup Host Russia Must Brace for Lone Terrorist Attacks, Analyst Warns

The knife-wielding attacker died in hospital after being wounded while resisting arrest, the Stavropol regional police said in an online statement Tuesday.

SITE Intelligence Group, an organization that monitors the web activity of jihadist groups, linked to an Islamic State propaganda outlet claiming on Wednesday that the unidentified assailant was its “group fighter.”

The attacker may have been a local student who served two years in prison for attempting to join Islamic State, the Pobeda26.ru news website reported, citing an unidentified source from the regional anti-terrorism commission.

Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

