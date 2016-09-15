Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
6 minutes ago Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
43 minutes ago Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims
1 hour ago Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'
Russia
Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims
Russia
Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'
Russia
Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll
Russia
Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer

Sep. 15 2016 — 19:03
— Update: 19:09

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer

Sep. 15 2016 — 19:03
— Update: 19:09
Pixabay

State censors in Russia cut off access yesterday to the world’s biggest pornography website, Pornhub. The website appeared on the list of websites banned by the government agency Roskomnadzor on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A Russian court will rule whether the ban will remain in place at a later date.

A Russian Internet without the Web’s most visited source for porn isn’t a total novelty. Officials blocked Pornhub a year ago, too, after a judge in Krasnodar decided that the website violated child protection laws and illegally produced and distributed pornography (a criminal offense in Russia).

The court that banned Pornhub this time is in Voronezh. Judge Vladimir Panasenko told the Meduza news website that he scarcely remembers the ruling. “The thing is,” he recalled, “it was sometime back in May, and I hear several cases every day. It’s hard for me to say now what this was about and how it went.” According to court records, Panasenko ruled that Pornhub illegally distributes pornographic materials. “Why [state prosecutors] brought the case to the Voronezh court, I don’t know,” he told Meduza this week.

According to the Alexa Internet, Inc., which provides commercial web traffic data, Pornhub.com is the 40th most popular website in Russia, outranking major media outlets like Ekho Moskvy, Vesti.ru, Gazeta.ru, and others.

Pornhub has always been playful when it comes to public outreach. In January, for instance, Pornhub’s “Insights” statistical project reported that visitors from Russia showed a 438-percent spike in searches for pornography related to “My Little Pony” over the previous year.

Yesterday, Pornhub reached out to Russian state censors with an offer: un-ban the website and the government agency can have a free “premium account,” with full access to Pornhub’s petabytes of adult content. 

Roskomnadzor’s Twitter account, which has also dabbled in the unserious, later rejected the deal, responding with a bit of awkward English, apparently implying that masturbation and procreation are mutually exclusive.

After this exchange, Pornhub made another facetious public appeal, this time to U.S. President Barack Obama.

Eager to get in on the fun, the travel metasearch engine Aviasales launched a parody website mimicking Pornhub’s design. The lefthand column includes categories like “Amateuer Travel” and “Musturbation Destination [sic],” and the nine featured videos have captions such as “Wild orgy at Crimean beach” and “Dude shows his girl Hong Kong and lets her touch.” Clicking on any of the videos redirects visitors to the site’s real homepage, while some of the side options offer other nuggets: “Pornstars” sends people to Aviasales’ staff directory, and “Hand job wanted” redirects to the company’s job listings, for instance.

prnhb.aviasales.ru

Meanwhile, deprived of easy access to the world’s largest porn site, Russian Internet users are amusing each other with masturbation humor. A few gems on Twitter stand out:

In the days of old, there was life! But no… / they banned smoking in public places / and put sanctions on groceries / and closed Pornhub.

“Blocking Pornhub and Youporn, the [Russian] authorities are supporting domestic producers.”

“Just as Pornhub is banned.” [Caption reads: “Sexually hyperactive male Galapagos tortoise saves his subspecies from extinction.”]

Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?

58 minutes ago

Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that informs much of Moscow’s foreign policy. In recent years, President Vladimir Putin ...

43 minutes ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims

1 hour ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

1 hour ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

2 hours ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

3 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

4 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after all those raucous City Day celebrations? From the best ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

43 minutes ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims

1 hour ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

1 hour ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

43 minutes ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims

1 hour ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

1 hour ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll
2 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
2 days ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they don’t have any. But they are also careful to avoid making any unpopular decisions, preferring to postpone them for another 18 to 24 ...

Print edition — today

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

5 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

5 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of ...

5 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

5 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

5 hours ago

Weekend in Moscow: Three Cheers for Oktoberfest

5 hours ago

It may be cold, grey and miserable outside, but this weekend's Oktoberfest gives you the perfect excuse to gather a group of friends, raise a Maß (a liter of beer) and tuck into some hearty Bavarian fare — lederhosen optional. While Moscow is no Munich, there are still plenty of places you can get in the festive spirit.

9 hours ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party’s United Russia’s rating.

see more

9 hours ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on ...

23 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took ...

9 hours ago

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

On Sept. 5, the Justice Ministry included Levada on its “foreign agents” registry after finding the NGO was engaged in “political activity” and receiving funding from abroad. It came on the doorstep of a parliamentary vote and right after Levada published an 8-percent drop in ruling party’s United Russia’s rating.

New issue — today

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada
Call of the Wild: Putin and Medvedev Bond in the Great Outdoors
3 days, 4 hours ago
Forget awkward office outings: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister grabbed the chance to enjoy some real bonding time far from the Kremlin's stuffy ...

2 hours ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

3 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

4 hours ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked so high that it took law enforcement several days to add it ...

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble
Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling off more foreign assets than they needed to service their debt abroad.

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble
Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's Central Bank has revealed. Net outflow for the first eight months of the year totaled $9.9 billion, the bank said, driven by a higher demand for foreign assets among Russian companies. The country's cash inflow was boosted by banks selling off more foreign assets than they needed to service their debt abroad.

6 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
The Russian Sports Ministry has been directed to help investigate the hackers who attacked computer systems at the ...

7 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
Russia and the United States are to coordinate their fight against the Islamic State through a dedicated center ...

6 hours ago

Russian Sports Minister Mutko Offers to Help in WADA Hacker Investigation
The Russian Sports Ministry has been directed to help investigate the hackers who attacked computer systems at the ...

7 hours ago

U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
Russia and the United States are to coordinate their fight against the Islamic State through a dedicated center ...

2 hours ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis
Russia's birth rate is still increasing despite the country's ongoing economic crisis, a report by the Institute for ...

3 hours ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden
Russian oil companies could shift the cost of new tax proposals onto consumers, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. ...
3 days ago
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
Government Struggles to Control Regions' Spiraling Debt Problem
By Alexander Prokopenko
By Alexander Prokopenko
3 days ago

The Russian government may restructure the commercial debt held by Russia’s poorest regions, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who is ...

8 hours ago

Russian Anti-Corruption Cop May Have Hidden Money for Crooked Bankers – Reports

9 hours ago

Russia's Finance Ministry: Too Early for Optimism About Oil Prices

11 hours ago

Duma Candidate Tries to Get Voters to ‘Pokemon Go’ to the Polls

19 hours ago

Head of Russia's Powerful Investigative Committee Expected to Step Down

1 day ago

Aeroflot Privatization Delayed to 2020

1 day ago

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub
Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
1 day ago
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music Week, which is back in the city for the second time this weekend. ...
Muchnik's Picks: Moscow Music Week, Joss Stone and More Music on the Weekend
1 day ago
Another week, another crop of great gigs including Moscow Music ...
Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash
23 hours ago
The bundles of pristine U.S. dollars were neatly packed in plastic bags and boxes. The money was stacked ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Capital Inflow Boost Saves Russia's Falling Ruble

Capital inflow into Russia in August surpassed capital outflow by $1 billion, data from the county's ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for a new morning pitstop to satisfy your caffeine cravings, hankering after some ...

Most Read

One Answer Too Many: The Fall of Russia’s Only Independent Pollster Levada

Undercover Millionaire: How a Cop Tasked With Fighting Corruption Ended Up With $125 Million in Cash

Russia Blocks Access to Adult Site Pornhub

Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+