Popular Support for Putin's Foreign Policy on the Decline, Pollster Says

In the past two years, the number of Russians who point to President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy as an asset has fallen by six percent, a recent poll shows.

A Levada Center poll conducted in July 2018 and published Thursday asked respondents to specify what they liked and did not like about Putin, allowing for multiple answers.



Most respondents, 49 percent, said Putin's "experience" attracted them to the president. Meanwhile, sixteen percent of those questioned pointed to Putin's foreign policy as a plus. In a similar poll conducted two years ago, that figure was 22 percent.

Denis Volkov, a sociologist with the Levada Center, linked the drop in support to foreign policy fatigue about Russia’s involvement abroad. Russia provides military aid to the Syrian regime in its seven-year civil war and is accused of backing pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.

“People say in many recent polls ‘Enough of helping everyone else, we need to help ourselves’,” the RBC news website quoted Volkov as saying on Thursday.

Andrei Kolesnikov with the Carnegie Moscow Center said domestic issues have come to the fore for Russians because of the government’s plans to raise the retirement age.