News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 07 2018 - 17:02

Poor Russians to Blame for Ailing Economy, Official Says

Petr Kovalyov / TASS

A senior Russian government official has linked the country’s sluggish economic performance to poor Russians with low purchasing power.

Although Russia climbed out of recession in 2017 and is on track to achieve 2 percent GDP growth despite low oil prices and western sanctions, official data indicates that real wages have decreased for four years in a row.

Read More
Read more: Russia’s Economic Recovery Remains a Challenge

Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets warned on Wednesday that economic development would face "serious difficulties" if the decline in wages was not reversed.

"These days, it’s the population’s income that’s the most basic constraint on the development of demand and, consequently, on sustained economic growth," Interfax cited her as saying.

Golodets called on employers across all sectors to raise the minimum wage and replace inefficient jobs with machines.

"Moreover, it would be ideal if these machines were manufactured in Russia," she was cited as saying by the RBC business portal.

With the approaching elections next month, President Vladimir Putin has pledged to raise the minimum wage this spring, Reuters reported.

Siberian Gas by Way of London Rescues Chilly Boston
News
Jan. 09 2018
Siberian Gas by Way of London Rescues Chilly Boston
Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations
News
Jan. 10 2018
Russian Officials Allowed to Hide Cryptocurrencies from Declarations
Russia's Reserve Fund Ceases to Exist
News
Jan. 11 2018
Russia's Reserve Fund Ceases to Exist

Latest news

Russia’s Answer to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch in Memes
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2018
Russia’s Answer to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch in Memes
Russian Prisoners Sculpt Life-Size Ballistic Missile out of Snow in Siberia
Meanwhile…
Feb. 07 2018
Russian Prisoners Sculpt Life-Size Ballistic Missile out of Snow in Siberia
Exiled Oligarchs Ready to Return to Russia in Exchange for Amnesty, Kremlin Confirms
News
Feb. 07 2018
Exiled Oligarchs Ready to Return to Russia in Exchange for Amnesty, Kremlin Confirms

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Hundreds Detained at Navalny's Boycott Rallies Across Russia — Live Blog

News

How Russia’s First Married Gay Couple Ended Up Fleeing

Moscow in your inbox