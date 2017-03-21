Poor Russian Families Berate a Store Owner for Handing Out Free Bread

Russian Security Services Allegedly Torture Student for Waving Ukrainian Flag
15 hours ago
He said he was attempting to draw attention to the conditions in his dormitory, not oppose the annexation of Crimea. Law enforcement saw no difference.
3 hours ago
Lawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home
3 hours ago
Golden Mask Festival
“Three Sisters” by the Krasny Fakel (Red Torch) theater from Novosibirsk is a recent production by Timofei Kulyabin, the man behind opera “Tannhäuser,” banned for allegedly “offending religious feelings.” In this version of Chekhov’s play the actors communicate using sign language — viewers can read the dialogues as subtitles. This production has already been presented at Vienna’s Wiener Festwochen. Read more
3 hours ago
Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands
1 day agoA Russian Man Wore Green Face Paint to Red Square in Support of Alexei Navalny. So the Cops Arrested Him.
Irish Week: Irish Film Festival
Gerard Walsh’s road movie tells the story of a young man (Darragh O’Toole) struggling through his father's recent passing. After finding a photo of his estranged mother Tom decides to search for the only family he has left. Read more