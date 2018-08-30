Poop Emoji Label No More on Yandex Maps Experiment

The Russian tech giant Yandex will no longer offer a poop emoji among the labels that users can choose to mark places on its “Maps Emoji.”

Yandex launched its “Maps Emoji” project on Monday, which allows users to label places with a combination of three emojis. People quickly gravitated toward the more suggestive characters, tagging the Kremlin with emojis representing a monkey, money with wings and a toilet.

Zaryadye Park, where security cameras recently caught an unprecedented number of couples having sex, was labeled by users with an eggplant, a punching hand and sweat drop emoijs.

On Wednesday, Yandex said the popular poop, monkey and toilet emojis were removed because the project was still experimenting with which images to offer.

