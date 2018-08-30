Poop Emoji Label No More on Yandex Maps Experiment
Yandex
The Russian tech giant Yandex will no longer offer a poop emoji among the labels that users can choose to mark places on its “Maps Emoji.”
Yandex launched its “Maps Emoji” project on Monday, which allows users to label places with a combination of three emojis. People quickly gravitated toward the more suggestive characters, tagging the Kremlin with emojis representing a monkey, money with wings and a toilet.
Zaryadye Park, where security cameras recently caught an unprecedented number of couples having sex, was labeled by users with an eggplant, a punching hand and sweat drop emoijs.
On Wednesday, Yandex said the popular poop, monkey and toilet emojis were removed because the project was still experimenting with which images to offer.
“The essence of the experiment is to describe places and share impressions about them using different emojis,” the tech firm told The Village website.
Outside Russia, users marked cities like Edinburgh with two dark-skinned policemen and a money-with-wings emojis. The city of Paradise, outside Las Vegas, was labeled with a money with wings, a slot machine, and a dancer emoji.
Greenwood Village, Colorado, meanwhile, was tagged with a maple leaf emoji wedged between smiley faces wearing sunglasses and a halo, while Italy’s Napoli was labeled with three pizza slices.