News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Aug. 30 2018 - 15:08

Poop Emoji Label No More on Yandex Maps Experiment

Yandex

The Russian tech giant Yandex will no longer offer a poop emoji among the labels that users can choose to mark places on its “Maps Emoji.” 

Yandex launched its “Maps Emoji” project on Monday, which allows users to label places with a combination of three emojis. People quickly gravitated toward the more suggestive characters, tagging the Kremlin with emojis representing a  monkey, money with wings and a toilet. 

Zaryadye Park, where security cameras recently caught an unprecedented number of couples having sex, was labeled by users with an eggplant, a punching hand and sweat drop emoijs.

On Wednesday, Yandex said the popular poop, monkey and toilet emojis were removed because the project was still experimenting with which images to offer.

“The essence of the experiment is to describe places and share impressions about them using different emojis,” the tech firm told The Village website.

Outside Russia, users marked cities like Edinburgh with two dark-skinned policemen and a money-with-wings emojis. The city of Paradise, outside Las Vegas, was labeled with a money with wings, a slot machine, and a dancer emoji.

Greenwood Village, Colorado, meanwhile, was tagged with a maple leaf emoji wedged between smiley faces wearing sunglasses and a halo, while Italy’s Napoli was labeled with three pizza slices.

Yandex Buys Startup Fuel Delivery Service
News
Aug. 08 2018
Yandex Buys Startup Fuel Delivery Service
Europe’s First Driverless Taxis to Launch in Russia
News
Aug. 28 2018
Europe’s First Driverless Taxis to Launch in Russia

Latest news

Thousands of Flying Insects Rain Down on Russian Cities
Meanwhile…
Aug. 30 2018
Thousands of Flying Insects Rain Down on Russian Cities
Khodorkovsky Pulls Funding on News Outlet After 3 Russian Journalists Killed
News
Aug. 30 2018
Khodorkovsky Pulls Funding on News Outlet After 3 Russian Journalists Killed
Four Russian Biathletes Face Doping Charges From International Body
News
Aug. 30 2018
Four Russian Biathletes Face Doping Charges From International Body

Most read

News

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

Sign up for our weekly newsletter