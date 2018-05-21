Poll Names Cursing Capitals of Russia

Forget “gosh,” “darn” and “gollee” if you’re visiting these places.

Five cities in central Russia have been named the most swear-happy in a recent poll of 30 Russian cities.

Perm, Voronezh and Ivanovo nabbed the top three spots of the Zoom Market agency’s ranking of cities most prone to cursing. Residents of Orenburg and Tambov dropped enough f-bombs and double hockey sticks to place their cities in the top five.