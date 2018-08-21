Poll: More Americans Want Diplomacy Than Sanctions on Russia

A majority of Americans favor diplomacy over further sanctions against Russia, despite the widespread belief that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, a new Gallup poll released this week found.

The U.S. levied sanctions against Russia this summer over alleged cyber attacks aimed at intelligence and military targets and is considering draft legislation for further sanctions that would hit banking operations.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans said that in today’s tense political moment it was “more important to improve relations with Russia,” while 36 percent said they were in favor of taking “strong diplomatic and economic steps against Russia.”

