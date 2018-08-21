News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 21 2018 - 12:08

Poll: More Americans Want Diplomacy Than Sanctions on Russia

Kremlin.ru

A majority of Americans favor diplomacy over further sanctions against Russia, despite the widespread belief that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, a new Gallup poll released this week found. 

The U.S. levied sanctions against Russia this summer over alleged cyber attacks aimed at intelligence and military targets and is considering draft legislation for further sanctions that would hit banking operations. 

Fifty-eight percent of Americans said that in today’s tense political moment it was “more important to improve relations with Russia,” while 36 percent said they were in favor of taking “strong diplomatic and economic steps against Russia.”

“Although U.S.-Russian tensions continue to simmer, more Americans are inclined to believe the U.S. is better off trying to improve relations with Russia,” the pollster said in its analysis of the survey data.

Americans were more likely to want sanctions on Russia if they were closely following news about Russia’s involvement in the election, according to Gallup.

Two-thirds of American respondents told the pollster they follow news about Russia and the 2016 U.S. presidential election closely or very closely. Three-quarters said they believe that Russia interfered in the vote and 16 percent said it did not.

Respondents were split on whether Russian interference impacted the outcome of the election, with 39 percent saying it did change the outcome, and 36 percent saying it did not. 

Gallup conducted the poll on Aug. 1-12 among more than 1,000 Americans in 50 U.S. states.

Russian Election Ad Maligns Gay People to Get Out the Vote
News
Aug. 08 2018
Russian Election Ad Maligns Gay People to Get Out the Vote
Russia Approves Petitions for Referendum on Retirement Age Hike
News
Aug. 08 2018
Russia Approves Petitions for Referendum on Retirement Age Hike
Beaten Russian Election Observer Gets Political Asylum in U.S.
News
Aug. 13 2018
Beaten Russian Election Observer Gets Political Asylum in U.S.

Latest news

U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions for Russian Cyber-Related Activity
News
Aug. 21 2018
U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions for Russian Cyber-Related Activity
Czech President Stirs Ire With Silence Over 1968 Soviet Invasion
News
Aug. 21 2018
Czech President Stirs Ire With Silence Over 1968 Soviet Invasion
Rights Activists Raise Alarm on 100th Day of Sentsov Hunger Strike
News
Aug. 21 2018
Rights Activists Raise Alarm on 100th Day of Sentsov Hunger Strike

Most read

News

Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'

Business

Russia's Ruble Is Sliding, Pulled Down by the Collapse of the Turkish Lira

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports

News

Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter