40 minutes ago Poll Finds Most Russians Optimistic About 2017
2 hours ago Foreign Citizen Found Beaten to Death in Moscow Shopping Center
16 hours ago Drunk Driver Flees Police by Driving Through Russian Airport Terminal, Blues-Bros-Style
Live Blog: President Putin's 2016 End of Year Press Conference
Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties
Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings
Dec 23, 2016 — 12:45
— Update: 13:12

Dec 23, 2016 — 12:45
— Update: 13:12
Moskva News Agency

A recent poll from the Levada Center found that 53 percent of Russians hope 2017 will be better than 2016. 

Only four percent said they expect things to be worse. Eighteen percent don't think 2017 will be any different from the previous year.

The poll also found that 60 percent expect more corruption scandals and resignations of government ministers. Twenty-one percent said they expect mass unrest in 2017, down from 31 percent the previous year. Only nine percent said they expect a coup d'etat. 

The survey was carried out between Dec. 9-12 among 1,600 people in 137 population centers in 48 regions of Russia.

Exhibition

Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Feb. 12

Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more

Read more

Notes on a Scandal: Jeered Russian Olympic Swimmer Reflects on her 2016

Print edition — yesterday
December 22

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

