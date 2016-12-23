Poll Finds Most Russians Optimistic About 2017

A recent poll from the Levada Center found that 53 percent of Russians hope 2017 will be better than 2016.

Only four percent said they expect things to be worse. Eighteen percent don't think 2017 will be any different from the previous year.

The poll also found that 60 percent expect more corruption scandals and resignations of government ministers. Twenty-one percent said they expect mass unrest in 2017, down from 31 percent the previous year. Only nine percent said they expect a coup d'etat.

The survey was carried out between Dec. 9-12 among 1,600 people in 137 population centers in 48 regions of Russia.