Kremlin's Positive-News Drive ‘Idiotic,’ Political Scientist Says

A prominent Russian political scientist says the Kremlin’s demand that companies provide good news to feed state-run media ahead of next year’s presidential elections is “funny” and “absurd.”

The Reuters news agency on Tuesday reported that the Kremlin sent a seven-page document to 45 Russian companies in the energy and utilities sector last month, detailing how they should feed the Kremlin news items that would paint the government positively.

“Even in the Soviet Union there was not such an idiotic practice,” Gleb Pavlovsky told The Moscow Times on Tuesday.

“The Soviet Union had a gigantic propaganda machine that worked on its own to find the right information and prepare it, so it of course didn’t need any help,” the political analyst said.

“This is just funny.”