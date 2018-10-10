News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Oct. 10 2018 - 15:10

Police Uncover Multimillion Dollar Fraud in Russia’s Forex Market — Reports

Pixabay

Russian police have reportedly uncovered a massive fraud scheme at one of Russia’s foreign exchange markets suspected of embezzling more than 1,000 people.

The suspects used an unidentified brand to attract investments “under the guise of providing services in the forex market,” Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk told the RBC news website Wednesday.

Read More
U.S. Charges Seven Russians, Detains Four On $4M Car Fraud

Special software was allegedly used to show clients their profits, which were then “cashed in with a special plugin,” she was cited as saying.

Volkova assessed the damage at more than 1 billion rubles ($15.1 million).

Three suspects have been reportedly placed in pre-trial detention as part of the ongoing fraud investigation. Computers, storage devices and accounting documents have been seized in more than 30 searches, RBC reported.

The case comes four years after a famous forex broker froze its clients’ accounts and then suspended its work altogether, leaving up to 50,000 defrauded investors.

Latest news

Passenger Plane Rolls off Runway on Landing in Siberia
News
Oct. 10 2018
Passenger Plane Rolls off Runway on Landing in Siberia
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns
News
Oct. 10 2018
New Sanctions Risk Wrecking Putin’s 6-Year Plan, Kudrin Warns
Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case
News
Oct. 10 2018
Russia Says Denmark Has Not Asked for Help in Danske Bank case

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Putin Tells Trump: 'Blame the Guy in the Mirror for High Oil Prices'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Exclusive: Russian Man Identified in Dutch Hacking Probe Played in 'Spy Football Team' — Source

Sign up for our weekly newsletter