Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

Police in Nizhny Novgorod have asked the organizers of a march honoring slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov to buy metal security fences at their own expense, according to Arkady Galker, one of the event’s planners. The demonstration is scheduled for Feb. 27, on the second anniversary of Nemtsov's assassination.

Galker, who chairs a local branch of the Solidarnost opposition movement, told the television station Dozhd that the city issued organizers a police report recommending that demonstrators pay for a metal barricade to fence off the perimeter of its marching route.

Apparently, Nizhny Novgorod’s police don’t have any fences left to offer; they were forced to surrender them all to the National Guard last year, when Vladimir Putin reorganized Russian law enforcement by creating an entirely new federal agency, Galker says.