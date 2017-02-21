Police Tell Demonstrators to Buy Their Own Perimeter Fence for Nemtsov Memorial March

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute
4 hours ago
A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a nationwide debate over the line between religion and state.
Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture
90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more
The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more