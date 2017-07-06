Police ‘Seize’ Navalny’s Headquarters in Moscow

Police have blocked access to opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Moscow offices and are searching the premises, a member of the Anti-Corruption Fund and Navalny’s assistant Nikolai Lyaskin wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“The Moscow headquarters has been seized. The locks are cut off again,” Lyaskin wrote. “The guard says there is a search being carried out."

“People are inside, but we cannot get in. The person who was on night duty does not answer, but the rings come through.”



