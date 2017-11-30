Police Search Sobchak Campaign Headquarters in Rostov

Police in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don reportedly searched the regional headquarters of presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, saying an unsanctioned campaign event was due to be held in the office.

Sobchak, 36, socialite and former reality TV presenter, announced her candidacy in October. She is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, the first elected mayor of St. Petersburg and a mentor to President Vladimir Putin.

"[The police] came with a dog, they inspected everything, they were searching for weapons and ammunition," the independent Dozhd TV outlet cited Sobchak’s regional coordinator Anastasiya Shevchenko as saying.