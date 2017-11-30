News
9 hours ago Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
9 hours ago Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
10 hours ago Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’
Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’
Rainbow Flags Get Green Light at Russia's World Cup
Police Search Sobchak Campaign Headquarters in Rostov

Nov 30, 2017 — 10:24
— Update: 10:58

Police in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don reportedly searched the regional headquarters of presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, saying an unsanctioned campaign event was due to be held in the office.

Sobchak, 36, socialite and former reality TV presenter, announced her candidacy in October. She is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, the first elected mayor of St. Petersburg and a mentor to President Vladimir Putin.

"[The police] came with a dog, they inspected everything, they were searching for weapons and ammunition," the independent Dozhd TV outlet cited Sobchak’s regional coordinator Anastasiya Shevchenko as saying.

Ksenia Sobchak, Russia’s Star Presidential Candidate, Will Be Heard

Sobchak traveled to Rostov Wednesday to open her campaign office and greet volunteers and supporters at a hotel.

Last week, prosecutors launched a probe into Sobchak's statements that Crimea was Ukrainian territory.

