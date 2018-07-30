Police Intercept 'Gucci' Boat Made by Teens in Central Russia

Two Russian teenagers were intercepted by police officers when they tried to set sail aboard a makeshift boat made of plastic bottles in the Chelyabinsk region.

The latest episode follows reports of two incidents in Far East Russia in which residents used self-made floating devices to travel to Japan over the past month.

The teens were intercepted sailing a boat that they called "Gucci," reportedly made out of 300 plastic bottles and spray foam, a local social media news page said Sunday.

