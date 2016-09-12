Police Find $123M Cash in Home of Russian Anti-Corruption Offical

One of Russia's top anti-corruption officials has been arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes after a search of his home revealed stacks of cash worth $123 million.

Police arrested Dmitry Zakharchenko, deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Committee for Economic Security and Combating Corruption, after uncovering the money in his car, study and sister's apartment, the RBC news website reported.

Zakharchenko's official income has not exceeded 3 million rubles ($46,000) annually in recent years, one investigator told Moscow's Presnensky district court.

The official was detained on suspicion of abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and taking bribes, and is to remain in custody until Nov. 8.

Investigators are currently investigating links between Zakharchenko and a case against Russia's now-defunct NOTA Bank, the Russian media reported Monday.

The company, which had been among Russia's top 100 banks in terms of assets, was stripped of its license in November 2015 for violating bank regulations.