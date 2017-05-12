Russia
Police Discover Bomb in Home of St. Petersburg Terror Suspect
23 minutes ago Muscovites Offered Cash Compensation in Housing Demolition Scheme
4 hours ago Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader
Why Does Russia Loathe Its ‘Old, Fat and Ugly’?
U.S.-Russia Photo Scandal Highlights Mutually Assured Ineptitude
It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow
Russian Police Say Attack on Rights Activist Was in 'Defense' of Chechen Leader
May 12, 2017 — 19:00
May 12, 2017 — 19:00
Russian security forces have discovered a homemade bomb in the Moscow apartment of a man linked to the St.Petersburg terror attack.

Officers raided the home of Muhammadyusup Ermatov after arresting his brother Ibragimzhon on Thursday, Russia's Interfax news agency reported. Both men are being held for terror offenses.

Prosecutors told Moscow's Basmanny Court that police had uncovered a bomb made from a fire extinguisher, similar to the device detonated on the St. Petersburg metro on April 3.

'The Train Didn't Stop': Eyewitnesses Speak After the St. Petersburg Metro Bombing

Fifteen people died when Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen Akbarjon Dzhalilov detonated a homemade bomb on the St. Peterburg metro on April 3.

Ten people have been arrested in the case so far, including six people in St. Petersburg and four people in the capital.

Theater

Ivanov

New Timofei Kulyabin’s staging of Chekhov starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova

Fri. May. 12 Fri. Jun. 23
Theater of Nations
06:00 p.m.

Anton Chekhov’s early play about a young country gentleman who can neither decide what woman to choose or what to do with his life. Timofei Kulyabin’s updated version starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova. Read more

Read more

Mastering a Polite 'No' in Russian

You know what to call your back-pedaling, postponing, shirking, and reneging. Then we come to the really tricky bit: what do you say? The art of what Russians call вежливый отказ (politely saying no) is worth mastering.

It’s Nearly Summer, and Maybe It’s Snowing in Moscow

Why North Korea Can Unite Russia and Japan (Op-ed)

