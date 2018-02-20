Police Detain Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation at Airport

The director of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation has been detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport for organizing an anti-election rally in the run-up to Russia’s presidential vote.

Navalny called on his supporters to boycott the March 18 presidential elections after his presidential bid was shut down by election officials late last year over a past fraud conviction. Since calling for the boycott, Navalny’s aides have faced arrests across the country in a government crackdown against the initiative.

Roman Rubanov was detained in the airport early on Tuesday after passing customs and later charged with organizing an anti-election rally in Moscow on January 28.