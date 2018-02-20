News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 20 2018 - 10:02

Police Detain Director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation at Airport

Roman Rubanov / Twitter @rrubanov

The director of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation has been detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport for organizing an anti-election rally in the run-up to Russia’s presidential vote.

Navalny called on his supporters to boycott the March 18 presidential elections after his presidential bid was shut down by election officials late last year over a past fraud conviction. Since calling for the boycott, Navalny’s aides have faced arrests across the country in a government crackdown against the initiative.

Roman Rubanov was detained in the airport early on Tuesday after passing customs and later charged with organizing an anti-election rally in Moscow on January 28.

With less than 30 days remaining until Russia’s elections, Navalny’s campaign manager Leonid Volkov has warned that government pressure against activists is set to increase. 

“[They] can lock up anyone that they want to lock up so that they’ll miss the day of voting,” he wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday after Rubanov’s arrest. 

“They have charged him with organization of the rally on January 28," Volkov added. 

Last month, two Navalny campaign aides were arrested after arriving at the airport in Moscow over the protest on Jan. 28.

Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover
News
Jan. 26 2018
Under Grudinin, Russia’s Communist Party Gets a Capitalist Makeover
Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
News
Jan. 22 2018
Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)
Opinion
Jan. 23 2018
Why My Ksenia-phobia Is Acting Up (Op-ed)

Latest news

Open Russia Activist Beaten Outside Home in St. Petersburg
News
Feb. 20 2018
Open Russia Activist Beaten Outside Home in St. Petersburg
90% of Crimeans Plan to Vote for Putin — Poll
News
Feb. 20 2018
90% of Crimeans Plan to Vote for Putin — Poll
Former 'Kremlin Troll' Arrested After Speaking to Western Journalists
News
Feb. 20 2018
Former 'Kremlin Troll' Arrested After Speaking to Western Journalists

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

Moscow in your inbox