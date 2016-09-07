Russia
Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

Sep. 07 2016 — 20:49
Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

Sep. 07 2016 — 20:49
Investigators in Moscow have filed extremism charges against David Nuriev, better known as the rapper “Ptakha” (Birdy). The musician is accused of insulting members of the “Anti-Dealer” movement, an anti-narcotics group, during a concert at the Moscow club “16 Tons.”

Nuriev’s spokesperson told the news website Mediazona that he only learned of the criminal charges from reports in the media, saying the Investigative Committee has not yet contacted him regarding the case.

The tabloid website Life first reported the news, claiming that Nuriev insulted Anti-Dealer during a performance, though Life did not offer any further details about the case. The Investigative Committee has confirmed the charges, though it remains unclear what exactly the rapper said that qualifies as extremism.

Officials have not said when the incident took place, but Nuriev’s most recent performance at “16 Tons” was last year, in 2015.

David Nuriev is a former member of the group “Centr,” which included Alexei Dolmatov, the rapper known as “Guf.” In September 2015, Dolmatov was arrested and jailed for five days for illegal drug use, following a complaint to police filed by the Anti-Dealer movement.

The Anti-Dealer movement is headed by State Duma Dmitry Nosov, who was ejected from the political party LDPR in April 2016 for “losing touch with the party,” “becoming obsessed with PR,” and creating a “private guard” under the guise of the Anti-Dealer movement.

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

4 days ago
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
By Yekaterina Schulmann
Yekaterina Schulmann
By Yekaterina Schulmann
4 days ago

There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

State Duma's bad grandpa; The late Uzbek dictator; Boardroom squabble in European business association

Are Russian Borrowers Paying Down Debt Faster?

Debtors are rushing to repay overdue loans and paying down debt in larger increments, according to data provided by Sequoia Credit Consolidation. The average payment on auto loans has risen by 66 percent since early 2016, by 22 percent for credit card debt, by 29.5 percent on cash loans, and by 19.4 percent on POS loans. In fact, the average payment has nearly reached pre-crisis levels.

Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

Too Satirical to Release on Bail

A week ago, Ruslan Sokolovsky was a locally famous video blogger in Yekaterinburg, known for his self-titled atheist magazine modeled on Charlie Hebdo, and his YouTube videos, where he sits ...

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices.

By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
By Alexander Baunov
Alexander Baunov
By Alexander Baunov
Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
Renault Plans Potential $386M Investment in Russian Car Manufacturer AvtoVAZ
Too Satirical to Release on Bail
Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the ...

