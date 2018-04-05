News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 05 2018 - 09:04

Police Arrest 100 People in Moscow City Skyscraper, Media Report

Pixabay

Police have reportedly rounded up 100 consulting firm employees inside a Moscow City skyscraper in the Russian capital’s financial district on a purported complaint from a client. 

Those detained have been taken to a police precinct in eastern Moscow, the MBKh news website cited the Committee for Civil Rights organization as saying late on Wednesday.

Read More
Skyscraper City Becomes a Citadel of Putin's State Capitalism

A Center for Modern Investment Technologies consulting company trainee told MBKh that its employees were detained on a complaint from a client who had allegedly lost money in the stock exchange. 

The company, located on the 40th floor of the Federation Tower, has been the target of arrests in the past, the intern cited an unnamed colleague as saying.

Police did not disclose a reason for the mass arrests, took away documents and kept those detained from using their mobile phones, the Committee for Civil Rights said.

Police Officer Harmed by Nerve Agent in Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Now Talking
News
March 08 2018
Police Officer Harmed by Nerve Agent in Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Now Talking
If Russia's Role in Nerve Attack Proved, Britain Will Respond, Says Theresa May
News
March 08 2018
If Russia's Role in Nerve Attack Proved, Britain Will Respond, Says Theresa May
Moscow’s Car Sharing Market Becomes Biggest in Europe, Mayor Says
News
March 09 2018
Moscow’s Car Sharing Market Becomes Biggest in Europe, Mayor Says

Latest news

U.S. Plans to Target Russian Oligarchs With New Sanctions, Sources Say
News
April 05 2018
U.S. Plans to Target Russian Oligarchs With New Sanctions, Sources Say
Russia Fails to Muster Support for Joint Inquiry Into England Spy Poisoning
News
April 05 2018
Russia Fails to Muster Support for Joint Inquiry Into England Spy Poisoning
Ukraine Border Patrol Threatens to Detain All Ships Sailing Out of Crimea
News
April 04 2018
Ukraine Border Patrol Threatens to Detain All Ships Sailing Out of Crimea

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox