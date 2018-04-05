Police Arrest 100 People in Moscow City Skyscraper, Media Report

Those detained have been taken to a police precinct in eastern Moscow, the MBKh news website cited the Committee for Civil Rights organization as saying late on Wednesday.

Police have reportedly rounded up 100 consulting firm employees inside a Moscow City skyscraper in the Russian capital’s financial district on a purported complaint from a client.

A Center for Modern Investment Technologies consulting company trainee told MBKh that its employees were detained on a complaint from a client who had allegedly lost money in the stock exchange.

The company, located on the 40th floor of the Federation Tower, has been the target of arrests in the past, the intern cited an unnamed colleague as saying.

Police did not disclose a reason for the mass arrests, took away documents and kept those detained from using their mobile phones, the Committee for Civil Rights said.

