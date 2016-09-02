Poland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

Russia
Sep. 02 2016 — 19:07
— Update: 19:08
Poland's defense minister blames Russia for 2010 Polish plane crash

Antoni Macierewicz, Poland's defense minister, has promised to present a new government report that he says “leaves no doubts” Russia is to blame for the 2010 plane crash that killed Polish president Lech Kaczyński.

“The actions of the Russian navigators and their Moscow decision makers had the aim to lead to the catastrophy of the Polish plane with president Lech Kaczyński and the whole delegation on-board,” Macierewicz told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

The government plane crashed near Russia's Smolensk airport in April 2010 whilst carrying the first official delegation to commemorate the 1940 Katyn massacre. The plane carried the Polish president, his wife, the country's central bank chief, several MPs, its most senior military and cultural figures.

Two independent investigations ruled that the crash was the result of a pilot error. The transcripts recovered from the plane's black box were made public and showed that the pilots of the Tupolev plane were under pressure by senior officials to land in poor visibility.

But Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), led by the late president's identical twin brother Jarosław Kaczyński, has long alleged that Moscow and former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hold some blame for the disaster. Macierewicz is the party figure most associated with trying to uncover the “truth” about what happened in Smolensk. Shortly after the crash, he put forward his theory of an explosion on board.

When PiS came to power late last year, it promised to re-open the probe into the crash. The new government commission started working in March. Today, Macierewicz promised to present a new report - “probably within the next month” - that he says will prove the Russians caused the crash.

“The choice is not if the Polish pilots were responsible for the Smolensk tragedy or if it was an assassination. The question is if the destruction of the presidential plane happened in the air because the plane was consciously allowed to fly with a technical fault, or if we were dealing with intentional actions with the aim of destroying the plane in the air,” Macierewicz said.

The crash is the worst national tragedy in modern Poland and has left deep scars on Polish politics and society.




The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
5 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS ...

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A Beautiful Planet,” an IMAX ...

IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Every now and then the International Space Station (ISS) becomes visible in the night sky. But few realize that the rapidly orbiting spacecraft — which to the naked eye looks like a shooting star — is also looking down at them. The breathtaking portrait of earth captured from the ISS is at the heart of “A Beautiful Planet,” an IMAX film released last week ...

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more ...

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of ...

Street Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege

Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.

Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'

Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
While the Uzbek government said Friday that President Islam Karimov is in a “critical” condition, the Reuters news ...

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
A recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a group of Eton schoolboys was organized thanks to ...

Uzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
While the Uzbek government said Friday that President Islam Karimov is in a “critical” condition, the Reuters news ...

Kremlin Confirms Church Link With Eton Schoolboys' Meeting
A recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and a group of Eton schoolboys was organized thanks to ...

Gazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe
Russia's energy giant Gazprom has announced plans to expand its profile in Asia. This strategy comes at a ...

Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
The head of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry for the Primorye Region has drowned while saving people from a ...
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
Every December Russian linguists vote on their favorite word of the year — one that sums up the previous 12 months. This ...

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a ...
Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment ...
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment

“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. ...

Best of Moscow: Celebrating a Multicultural City

This week we’ve pounded the pavements in a bid to explore the city from a different ...

