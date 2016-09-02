Poland's Defense Minister in "no doubt" Russia Responsible for 2010 Polish Plane Crash

55 minutes ago
Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure of a long-standing leader can result in regime consolidation, but a struggle for ...
8 hours agoStreet Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege
Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.
8 hours agoStreet Art Off the Streets at the Moscow Manege
Brightly-colored, creative and often controversial, street art has historically received the cold shoulder by city authorities — making the arrival of the capital's second street art biennale all the more interesting. We sent our arts reporter to the Moscow Manege to find out more.
8 hours ago
8 hours agoRostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment for the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR).” The Industry and Trade Ministry ...
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
8 hours agoUzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
8 hours agoUzbek Government Says Karimov 'Critical,' Reuters – 'Dead'
2 hours agoGazprom Pushes Eastward Amid Record Sales in Europe