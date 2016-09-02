Russia
Opposition Leader Is Attacked in Nizhny Novgorod While Filming Nemtsov Documentary
Emergency Ministry Chief Dies During Storm Rescue in Russia's Far East
Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

Sep. 02 2016 — 19:02
— Update: 19:02

Blogger Who Filmed Himself Playing Pokemon Go at a Cathedral Could Face Prison

Sep. 02 2016 — 19:02
— Update: 19:02
Sokolovsky! / YouTube

Police have charged Ruslan Sokolovsky, the video blogger who filmed himself playing Pokemon Go inside a Yekaterinburg cathedral, with committing extremism and offending religious sensitivities. Sokolovsky has been detained and awaits trial on Sept. 3 to determine if he will be arrested, his lawyer says. If convicted, Sokolovsky could face several years in prison.

On Aug. 11, Sokolovsky published a video on his YouTube channel showing him entering the Church of All Saints in Yekaterinburg and playing Pokemon Go on his iPhone throughout the cathedral. In a short speech at the beginning of the video, Sokolovsky says he rejects warnings reported in the media that playing Pokemon Go in churches could result in a prison sentence.

“This is complete nonsense,” Sokolovsky said, standing outside the Church of All Saints. “Who could get offended if you’re just walking around with your smart phone in a church?”

Ruslan Sokolovsky “Pokemon goes” to Yekaterinburg's Church of All Saints. Sokolovsky!

In mid-August, Valery Gorelykh, the regional police spokesperson, told local reporters that he personally wanted to see Sokolovsky sent to prison for “at least five years,” arguing that an example should be made, to discourage more Pokemon Go players from committing such blasphemy.

In early 2016, Sokolovsky launched a self-titled atheist magazine, writing, “We have been inspired by Charlie Hebdo and have decided that there are also too few such publications in Russia that take an absolutely amoral approach to ridiculing the contemporary national reality. Using the written word to take on the censorship piling on from all sides and what’s practically a police state now isn’t a new idea, but it’s just as relevant today as ever.”

5 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
The Final Encounter: Obama and Putin Meet for the Last Time
By Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
5 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4 to lock in his geopolitical gains in a private meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama before the clock runs out for the Obama administration.

Aging Rebel: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Is Enjoying Another Moment
“All of humanity knows me,” he says. “My name is in encyclopedias, in registers and databases. Books have been written, films recorded. I’m happy, I’m satisfied.” For better or worse, the boastful leader of Russia’s ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party is right about one thing: With more than two decades at the helm of the first registered post-Soviet opposition party, Zhirinovsky is an institution of Russian political life.

1 day ago
By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Russian Linguists Get Ready to Play the Blame Game
By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 day ago

Every December Russian linguists vote on their favorite word of the year — one that sums up the previous 12 months. This ...

Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
21 hours ago
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a parliamentary vote, ruling party United Russia is struggling to reverse a downward trend.
Down, Down, Down: Why Russia’s Ruling Political Party Keeps Losing Support
21 hours ago
With little over two weeks left until Russia stages a ...
Rostec Suggests Using Russian Pension Funds to Implement 'Big Brother Law'
8 hours ago
Rostec believes that building the infrastructure required to implement Russia's new anti-terror legislation would be a “profitable investment ...
