Podcast: Trump Gives Russia an INF Ultimatum. Аnd Ukraine bars Russian military-aged men.
"From Russia With News" is a news and analysis podcast produced by Moscow Times journalists.
The United States has issued Russia an ultimatum: start complying with the INF missile treaty, or we’re out. Russian military expert Alexander Goltz explains why this could come as a relief to Moscow. And we speak to journalist Natalia Vasilyeva about how Ukraine's recent ban on Russian men has complicated life along the border.
Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Latest news
Meanwhile…
Dec. 06 2018
News
Dec. 06 2018
News
Dec. 06 2018