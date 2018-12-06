News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 06 2018 - 18:12

Podcast: Trump Gives Russia an INF Ultimatum. Аnd Ukraine bars Russian military-aged men.

"From Russia With News" is a news and analysis podcast produced by Moscow Times journalists.

The United States has issued Russia an ultimatum: start complying with the INF missile treaty, or we’re out. Russian military expert Alexander Goltz explains why this could come as a relief to Moscow. And we speak to journalist Natalia Vasilyeva about how Ukraine's recent ban on Russian men has complicated life along the border.

Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.



Latest news

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing
Meanwhile…
Dec. 06 2018
Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing
Medvedev: Pension Reform Was Hardest Decision of the Past Decade
News
Dec. 06 2018
Medvedev: Pension Reform Was Hardest Decision of the Past Decade
Russian Navy Escorted U.S. Warship Near Contested Pacific Waters
News
Dec. 06 2018
Russian Navy Escorted U.S. Warship Near Contested Pacific Waters

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

News

Russia Will Restrict Foreign Warships in Arctic Ocean, Defense Official Says

News

Russia’s New Military Cathedral Will Train War Priests — Reports

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter