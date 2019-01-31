Podcast: The Kremlin Wants North Korean Workers Out. And Behind the Scenes of Dau, a Russian Film Spectacle

From Russia With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown and produced by Pjotr Sauer. The episode was recorded and edited at CM Records Studios in central Moscow. Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

— Read Anatoly Kurmanaev’s reporting on North Korean laborers being expelled from Russia here: ‘These are our friends’; Russians push to preserve North Korea ties

— Read Albina Kovalyova’s piece in the Telegraph about her experience working on Dau here: Lights, cameras, madness: my troubling journey inside Dau, the most disturbing movie shoot in history

— Read this week's Meanwhile in Russia story: Russian art thief confesses to stealing painting to settle debts