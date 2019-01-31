Podcast: The Kremlin Wants North Korean Workers Out. And Behind the Scenes of Dau, a Russian Film Spectacle
This week on From Russia With News, Wall Street Journal correspondent Anatoly Kurmanaev joins us in the studio to talk about why Russia is kicking out North Korean laborers and how businesses are fighting back. We also speak with producer and director Albina Kovalyova about a new Russian film project, which has amazed and unsettled so many on and off the set.
