Feb. 14 2019 - 19:02

Podcast: The Great Firewall of Russia. Why Polar Bears Pillaged a Siberian Village. Julia Ioffe on Putin and Trump.

This week on From Russia With News, investigative journalist and security services expert Andrei Soldatov tells us why Russia is moving closer to give the authorities the power to unplug the country's internet network from the outside world. And Greenpeace Energy Head Vladimir Churpov has the latest on the polar bear invasion in Russia's Far North that has captivated the world.

We'll also hear from distinguished journalist Julia Ioffe on the state of U.S-Russia relations and her personal experiences covering both countries.

From Russia With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown and produced by Pjotr Sauer. The episode was recorded and edited at CM Records Studios in central Moscow. Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

Read the backstory on the draft internet sovereignty bill here: Russia Moves to Grant Government the Power to Shut Down the Internet, Explained

Read and see more on how a Russian town on the far northern archipelago of Novaya Zemlya dealt with a polar bear invasion: Russian Town Chases Out Rowdy Polar Bear Invaders

