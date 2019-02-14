Podcast: The Great Firewall of Russia. Why Polar Bears Pillaged a Siberian Village. Julia Ioffe on Putin and Trump.

This week on From Russia With News, investigative journalist and security services expert Andrei Soldatov tells us why Russia is moving closer to give the authorities the power to unplug the country's internet network from the outside world. And Greenpeace Energy Head Vladimir Churpov has the latest on the polar bear invasion in Russia's Far North that has captivated the world.



We'll also hear from distinguished journalist Julia Ioffe on the state of U.S-Russia relations and her personal experiences covering both countries.

