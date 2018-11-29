News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Nov. 29 2018 - 22:11

Podcast: Tensions With Ukraine Boil Over. And Russian Rappers Go To Battle

"From Russia With News" is a news and analysis podcast produced by Moscow Times journalists.

Journalists Elena Chernenko and Christopher Miller discuss escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine after a dramatic naval skirmish. Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina tells us why Russian rappers might have become a little too political for the Kremlin's liking.

Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

