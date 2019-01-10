Podcast: New Year Spy Scandal. A Schism in the Orthodox Church

This week on From Russia With News, Washington Post reporter Amie Ferris Rotman has the latest on the espionage scandal unfolding in Moscow. And religious affairs columnist Christopher Stroop explains what’s likely to come of the rift between the Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Churches.

From Russia With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown @jonathaneebrown. The podcast is recorded and edited at CM Records Studios in central Moscow.



You can read Amie’s reporting on the scandal surrounding Paul Whelan here:

Paul Whelan probably isn’t a spy. So why did Russia detain him?

Read Christopher Stroop’s pieces about the rift in the Orthodox Church at The Moscow Times here:

The Crisis in the Orthodox Church and the Battle for Slavic History (Op-ed)

Watch Patriarch Kirill’s interview on state-run television here.

Russian Patriarch Warns ‘Antichrist’ Will Control Humans Through Gadgets

From Russia With News is a news and analysis podcast produced by Moscow Times journalists. Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Soon also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

