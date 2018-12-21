News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Dec. 21 2018 - 18:12

Podcast: Looking Back on the High and Lows of 2018 in Russia

Moscow Times editors Eva Hartog and Jonathan Brown discuss the ups and downs of 2018 with former MT editor Nabi Abdullaev, Guardian correspondent Andrew Roth and Reuters reporter Polina Ivanova.

This week's episode of From Russia With News was presented by Jonathan Brown and Eva Hartog. It was produced by Pjotr Sauer and recorded at CM Records Studios.

Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

