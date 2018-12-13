Podcast: In Memoriam Lyudmila Alexeyeva. And Russia's Trash Protests Boil Over

On this week's episode of From Russia With News: Tanya Lokshina of Human Rights Watch remembers the life and work of Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the matriarch of Russia's human rights movement. And Moscow Times reporter Evan Gershkovich describes how Russia's ailing waste management system could be a political time bomb.

Read more:

Remembering Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the Matriarch of Russia’s Human Rights Movement (Оp-ed) by Tanya Lokshina

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring by Evan Gershkovich

From Moscow With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown and produced by Pjotr Sauer. The podcast was recorded at CM Records Studios in Moscow.

