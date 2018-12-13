News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 13 2018 - 17:12

Podcast: In Memoriam Lyudmila Alexeyeva. And Russia's Trash Protests Boil Over

On this week's episode of From Russia With News: Tanya Lokshina of Human Rights Watch remembers the life and work of Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the matriarch of Russia's human rights movement. And Moscow Times reporter Evan Gershkovich describes how Russia's ailing waste management system could be a political time bomb.

Read more:

Remembering Lyudmila Alexeyeva, the Matriarch of Russia’s Human Rights Movement (Оp-ed) by Tanya Lokshina

How Russia’s Attempt to Solve Its Trash Crisis Is Backfiring by Evan Gershkovich

From Moscow With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown @jonathaneebrown and produced by Pjotr Sauer @PjotrsauerThe podcast was recorded at CM Records Studios in Moscow.

Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.



Latest news

Putin Makes Vladivostok the Capital of Russia’s Far East, Replacing Khabarovsk
News
Dec. 13 2018
Putin Makes Vladivostok the Capital of Russia’s Far East, Replacing Khabarovsk
Doctors Replace Adhesive Tape For Bandages at Russian Hospital, Sparking Probe
News
Dec. 13 2018
Doctors Replace Adhesive Tape For Bandages at Russian Hospital, Sparking Probe
NATO to Send Kiev Signals Equipment After Latest Ukraine-Russia Spat
News
Dec. 13 2018
NATO to Send Kiev Signals Equipment After Latest Ukraine-Russia Spat

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

Meanwhile…

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan

Sign up for our weekly newsletter