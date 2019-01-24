News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Jan. 24 2019

Podcast: Does Nastya Rybka Have Proof of Russian Election Meddling? And Putin Says No Deal to Japan.

This week on From Russia With News, Telegraph Correspondent Alec Luhn has the backstory on Nastya Rybka, the escort who claimed to have proof of Russian election meddling. And we speak to Alexander Gabuev, an expert on Russia's relations with Asia, about why Moscow and Tokyo still can’t resolve a decades-old territorial dispute.

From Russia With News is hosted by Jonathan Brown and produced by Pjotr Sauer. The podcast is recorded and edited at CM Records Studios in central Moscow. Stay tuned for a new episode every Thursday on our site or here. Also available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other audio platforms.

Russia Frees Model Who Claimed Trump Secrets From Police Custody

Putin Doesn’t Have Clout to Get Deal With Abe (Op-ed)

'Our Boys in Salisbury' Board Game Reportedly on Sale in Russia

Russia Unamused by Japan PM’s Islands Transfer Proposal
Jan. 02 2019
Russia Unamused by Japan PM’s Islands Transfer Proposal
Japan Plans to Push for Peace Treaty With Russia, PM Says
Jan. 04 2019
Japan Plans to Push for Peace Treaty With Russia, PM Says
Russia Summons Japan Envoy Over Tokyo's Comments on Disputed Island Row
Jan. 10 2019
Russia Summons Japan Envoy Over Tokyo's Comments on Disputed Island Row


