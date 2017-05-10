PM Medvedev Says He Needs Two Years to Raise Russia's Minimum Wage to Subsistence Levels

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is telling Russians that he can get the country’s minimum wage up to the minimum subsistence level, but he says he’ll need another two years to do it, according to the news agency RIA Novosti.

“We have plans — I voiced them during my address to the State Duma — to raise [wages] to the minimum subsistence level within the next two years,” Medvedev said on Wednesday at a meeting to discuss the implementation of United Russia’s campaign promises during last year’s parliamentary elections.

When Medvedev spoke to the Duma in April, he said that Russia’s minimum wage needed to rise to subsistence levels “within the next several years,” without naming a specific timeframe.