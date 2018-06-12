Russia's New Monitoring System Will Track Weather for World Cup

With Moscow suffering yet another cold and wet spell to start off the summer, Russia’s Meteorological Service has announced a new monitoring system to help visitors track the weather during the World Cup.

“Our site will update the weather forecast for all host cities every hour,” the head of the weather agency Roman Vilfand said at a press conference on Friday, adding the information would be shared with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

“That way, fans and teams will stay updated on the weather around the clock,” he said.