Udaltsov Walks Free After More Than 4 Years of Jail for Anti-Kremlin Protests
This Is What a Plane Crashing Into a Van in Chechnya Looks Like
Abramovich and Zhukova — Russia's Most High Profile Split
Who Is Sergei Udaltsov?
Udaltsov Walks Free After More Than 4 Years of Jail for Anti-Kremlin Protests
Abramovich and Zhukova — Russia’s Most High Profile Split
Finnish Woman Received Putin’s Coordinates in Police Email
This Is What a Plane Crashing Into a Van in Chechnya Looks Like

Aug 8, 2017 — 09:56

Aug 8, 2017 — 09:56
— Update: 06:55

This Is What a Plane Crashing Into a Van in Chechnya Looks Like

Aug 8, 2017 — 09:56
— Update: 06:55

The pilot of a light airplane suffered minor injuries after he crashed into a car during take-off from a road in the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the acting head of Chechnya’s State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, Aslambek Nazirov, the collision occurred on Monday morning.

Nazirov said the pilot had made “miscalculations of force” during take-off and “crashed into a car parked on the roadside.”

“The driver was not in the car at the time of the accident," he added.

The TJournal news outlet cited regional emergency services as saying the pilot did not have permission to fly the plane.

