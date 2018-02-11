News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Feb. 11 2018 - 15:02

Plane Crashes Outside Moscow, 71 Believed Dead

Relatives of the victims gathered at the airport in Orsk, hoping for more information.

Relatives of the victims gathered at the airport in Orsk, hoping for more information.

Sergei Nikiforov / TASS

A passenger plane crashed in the Moscow region on Sunday afternoon shortly after taking off from Domodedovo Airport.

All 65 passengers and 6 crew members on board the Saratov Airlines jet died in the crash, Russia's Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov has said. Among the victims was a five-year-old child, media reports.

“The crew and passengers had no chance of surviving,” an unnamed source in the emergency services was reported as saying by Interfax.

The plane crashed close to Stepanovskoye in the Ramensky district minutes after departing for Orsk in southern Russia.

Video footage shown on Russian state television and social media showed debris of the An-148 plane scattered across snowy fields. Five hours after the crash, two bodies had been recovered.

The national Investigative Committee said on its website that it had opened a criminal case over alleged breach of aviation safety. Investigators will examine all possible causes, including weather conditions, human factors and technical conditions of the plane, the committee said in the statement on its website.

Images from the scene show debris scattered across snowy fields.

Images from the scene show debris scattered across snowy fields.

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the crash and expresses his "deep condolences" to the relatives of the victims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Putin re-scheduled a planned trip to Sochi because of the crash, Interfax said, citing Peskov.

A day of mourning has been declared on Monday in the Orenburg region where most of the victims are from, and there were emotional scenes at the airport in Orsk. At Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, however, there was no sign of disruption.

Russians have been involved in at least three deadly plane crashes in the past three years. A military Tu-154 crashed in December 2016, killing 92, including musicians flying to a concert in Syria, and a jet operated by Middle Eastern budget carrier FlyDubai broke apart while trying to land in high winds in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don in March 2016, killing all 62 people on board. 

An EgyptAir Airbus SE plane with Russian tourists returning from Egypt to St. Petersburg was blown up over the Sinai in October 2015, killing 224.

(Includes reporting by Bloomberg.)

Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
News
Feb. 07 2018
Moscow Named Second Worst City for Traffic Jams in the World — Report
127 Passengers Stranded in Russian Cruise Ship Stuck in Sea of Ice
News
Feb. 08 2018
127 Passengers Stranded in Russian Cruise Ship Stuck in Sea of Ice

Latest news

Russia Busts Crypto Miners at Secret Nuclear Weapons Lab
Business
Feb. 09 2018
Russia Busts Crypto Miners at Secret Nuclear Weapons Lab
Russian Police Stop Tank Column With Nazi Insignia Near St. Petersburg
Meanwhile…
Feb. 09 2018
Russian Police Stop Tank Column With Nazi Insignia Near St. Petersburg
Russia to Stage ‘Alternative’ Winter Olympics in March
News
Feb. 09 2018
Russia to Stage ‘Alternative’ Winter Olympics in March

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

News

Bullied For Feminism on State TV, A Russian 12-Year-Old Girl Fights Back

News

Russia Calls in Army to Fight 'Storm of the Century' in Moscow

News

Russian Presidential Candidate Sobchak Calls To Legalize Marijuana

Meanwhile…

Russia’s Answer to Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch in Memes

Moscow in your inbox