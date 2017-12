At least four people died on Tuesday after a plane crashed during takeoff from an airport in northern Russia.

The An-2 airplane crashed in the town of Naryan-Mar, north of the Arctic Circle, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Thirteen people, including children, were reportedly on the flight. The survivors were hospitalized with injuries, TASS reported.

Two women and a child were among the victims, the RBC business portal cited a regional spokesperson as saying.