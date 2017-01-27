Pilot Stops Flight to Allow Deported Refugees to Remain in Russia

Russian Airlines Allow Middle-Eastern Passengers to Fly to U.S. Despite Ban
Russian airlines are not stopping foreign nationals affected by a U.S. travel ban on some Middle Eastern countries from boarding flights bound for the United States, pending advice from the country's aviation authorities.
Russian Prosecutor General Rejects Presidential Human Rights Council's Proposal to Soften Law on ‘Foreign Agents’
Moscow TV Round-Up: Peter the Great, Emelyan Pugachyov, Winston Churchill and a Groundhog and a Groundhog and a Groundhog
This week on Russian TV it's Peter the Great, the Decembrists, Emelyan Pugachyov and Winston Churchill - and Bill Murray interrupting things with a round-the-clock ...
Wassily Kandinsky’s Bagatelles
Rare exhibit of Kandinsky’s paintings on glass, watercolors and drawings from 1915 to the 1920s. Read more
Russian Winter – the View From Outer Space
Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective
The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more