The Taliban Wants Closer Ties With Moscow to Rid Afghanistan of 'U.S. Scourge'
35 minutes ago
The Taliban has been chasing closer ties with Russia for the past three years in a bid to rid Afghanistan of U.S. forces, a former Taliban commander has said.
Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance
Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more
Tsarist-Era Rooms With a View
3 days agoTop U.S. Security Adviser Accused of Discussing Sanctions with Moscow Before Trump Inauguration - Reports
British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more