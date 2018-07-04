News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 04 2018 - 16:07

More Than 350,000 People Watch Russia-Spain Game From Metro

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

The Moscow Metro was built to be a “palace for the people” — but at the time, the Soviet leadership probably wasn’t thinking of the World Cup.

More than 350,000 people watched Russia’s match against Spain from the underground, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the metro press service.

The metro did not specify how they measured the number of eyeballs.

The Moscow Metro has been fitted with 8,720 screens on 1,896 trains which all show matches, the report added. The only line to have been left out of the football fun is the Light Blue Line and parts of the Big Ring Line.

Once the tournament is over, the screens will go back to showing information for passengers on schedule changes and construction work. 

