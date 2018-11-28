Pentagon Tells Russia Not to Tamper With Alleged Aleppo Attack Site

The Pentagon cautioned Russia on Tuesday not to tamper with the site of an alleged gas attack in Syria's Aleppo and allow investigators to inspect the site.

The global chemical weapons agency, known as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), has said it will investigate the alleged gas attack in Aleppo on Saturday that reportedly sickened up to 100 people. The Syrian government and its ally, Russia, blamed the attack on insurgents.

The Syrian government, which accused rebels of firing chlorine, asked the OPCW to send a fact-finding mission to the city.

"We caution Russia against tampering with another suspected chemical weapons attack site and urge Russia to secure the safety of the OPCW inspectors so these allegations can be investigated in a fair and transparent manner," Pentagon spokesman Commander Sean Robertson said.

In April, the United States accused Russia of blocking international inspectors from reaching the site of a suspected poison gas attack in Syria's Douma and said Russians or Syrians may have tampered with evidence on the ground.