Pensioners Rally as Russia Moves Closer to Raising Retirement Age

Russian lawmakers moved a step closer to approving divisive measures to raise the retirement age on Wednesday — plans that have already provoked protests and hit President Vladimir Putin's approval rating.

A group of about 30 pensioners, opposition figures and other opponents of the changes gathered outside the lower house of parliament before the bill was passed on a second reading.

The measures, meant to relieve pressure on state coffers, have been opposed by both anti-Kremlin activists and Communist lawmakers who rarely oppose government initiatives.